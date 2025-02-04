EDWARDSVILLE - Law enforcement officers were honored at the SILEC/SIPCA Annual Awards Banquet recently for their exemplary service and commitment to public safety. Among those recognized were members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, highlighting their dedication to their communities.

Communications Officer Cynthia Tweedy received the Telecommunications Award for her 19 years of service in public safety. In her role, Tweedy has managed 911 calls across multiple jurisdictions and has been instrumental in dispatching emergency services, including EMS, fire, and police. Additionally, she has served as the LEADS Coordinator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, contributing significantly to the agency's compliance requirements.

Deputy Blake Johnson and Deputy Ryan Fry were awarded the Certificate of Merit for their heroic actions during a rollover crash. The deputies physically lifted a vehicle off an individual who had become trapped, allowing emergency medical services to attend to the victim’s injuries.

Sergeant Cade Koelker and Deputy Jacob Quade received the Life Saving Award for their quick response to a stabbing incident in Granite City. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a victim with a severe chest wound and initiated life-saving measures. Hospital personnel later confirmed that their actions were critical in saving the victim's life.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) was presented with the Unit Award. This collaborative team, which includes officers from Alton, Bethalto, Glen Carbon, Granite City, and Wood River Police Departments, has made significant impacts since its formation over a year ago. The team has seized more than 62 firearms, confiscated over 3,100 grams of methamphetamine and 580 grams of fentanyl, executed over 130 violent crime arrest warrants, and recovered several stolen vehicles.

The awards ceremony underscored the dedication of local law enforcement officers and their commitment to protecting and serving their communities.

