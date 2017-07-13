GODFREY - Nearly 60 cyclists from across the state rode from the Alton Marina to Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Thursday morning.

The ride was done in honor of eight police officers who fell in the line of duty, including Riverbend native Blake Snyder. Snyder's face was on the back of a truck escorting the cyclists alongside images of his fellow officers who died on duty.

Snyder's friend and Alton Police Officer P.J. Bennett said the entire display was fitting.

"It's really cool to see everyone out here for a local person," he said. "Blake went to Lewis and Clark, and they dipped their tires in the river this morning when they started from Alton."

Following the parade of cycles and law enforcement vehicles from across Illinois, a ceremony was held in the Commons of LCCC in honor of Snyder who was killed in 2016, following being shot by a suspect after being called to a domestic violence situation for the St. Louis County Police Department.

Oak Lawn, Illinois Police Officer Jim Pacetti was one of the ride commanders. He said this was the 13th year for the cycling event, which he said reminded the fallen officers' families their loved ones' sacrifices would never be forgotten.

"We had eight riders start in Metropolis, go from there to Carbondale, and then to Waterloo," Pacetti said. He said they made that trip of around 180-200 miles in the span of a few days before coming to Alton, where they were joined by several more riders. The ride eventually will end at the west side of Chicago.

