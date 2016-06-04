ALTON - Despite the soggy weather, cyclists, supporters and people living with diabetes came out to bring awareness to the disease at the 2016 St. Louis Tour de Cure.

Beginning at 6 a.m. this Saturday morning at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, riders joined together in camaraderie, whether they struggle with the disease or not, to cruise up to 100 miles for the American Diabetes Association.

Steven Shaw, Chairman for the 2016 St. Louis Tour de Cure, was happy to see the cyclists come out to enjoy themselves and support the cause.

“I’ve been diabetic since I was eight, but I got involved in the organization in 2012,” he said. “I did the 50-mile ride at that point and I decided I wanted to become part of the committee to figure out ways to make it grow and gain more riders.”

Riders like Shaw that have been diagnosed with either type one or two diabetes are encouraged to join the race as Red Riders, symbolizing the fact that these people are not alone in their struggles and that they are the reason the event is occurring as a whole.

The fundraising event is held in 44 states nationwide. Since 1991, the Tour de Cure as a collective has raised over $250 million to advance their mission to find a cure and stop diabetes entirely by raising funds for research, education and advocacy.

“It’s a long process getting here, but the day of event is the payoff. The faces, the riders, the food, the awards… just seeing everybody out here is the best part,” Shaw said.

Cyclists had the option to chose from five distinct riding distances: the 10-mile family-friendly fun ride, 30, 50, 62 and 100-mile rides.

“[This rain] doesn’t deter riders at all,” Shaw also mentioned.

This year’s event, which brings out cyclists from across the bi-state region of Illinois and Missouri, has raised over $182,000 of their $365,000 goal for the American Diabetes Association.

“The best way to help support the cause would be to go to the American Diabetes Association website and look up your local chapter,” Shaw said. “You can make donations, find volunteer opportunities, find committee members… anything that you want to do to help.”

