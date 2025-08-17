COTTAGE HILLS — Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stanley Road and 3rd Street Sunday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2025, in Cottage Hills after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

"Bicyclist claimed he was struck from behind by a vehicle. No damage was done to the bike and minimal injury to the bicyclist. Bicyclist said the vehicle left the scene," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

The Cottage Hills Fire Department arrived at the scene and found the victim with a possible head injury. Alton Memorial Ambulance transported the individual to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Alton Police Department also responded. Because the incident occurred on Stanley Road, the Alton Police Department is leading the investigation.

The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been disclosed.

