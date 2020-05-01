St. Louis, MO – April 30, 2020. CyberUp joined forces with Scott Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center in early March to train 13 military spouses through CyberUp’s 8-week IT Fundamentals course. The military spouses learned the essential IT skills and knowledge needed to perform tasks commonly performed by advanced end-users and entry-level IT professionals alike all while balancing the challenges of social distancing and juggling taking care of their family.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of growth for jobs in information security is projected at 37% from 2012–2022—that’s a faster rate than the average growth for all other occupations. It’s critical, more than ever, that we secure our networks because the industry has seen a rise of hackers taking advantage of COVID-19 with the use of malware and ransomware attacks. Completing this course has laid a solid foundation for the military spouses to further their career in coding, information technology, or even cybersecurity to help close the talent gap the nation is facing.

Military Spouses are typically underutilized and have been an untapped workforce due to the obligations of their active duty spouse. Companies are typically afraid to invest in the military spouse and hire them because they think they're just going to leave the company due to their family receiving orders to move. However, these spouses bring to the table the grit, determination, and problem-solving skills that are often sought after in the IT/Cybersecurity career field.

“Cybersecurity is a career field that is desperate for qualified, diverse, talent,” Amber Lowry, CyberUp’s Program Director explains. “Being a military spouse myself whose husband is now a retired Air Force veteran, I understand firsthand the struggles military spouses face in their careers especially when it comes to creating and maintaining a fulling career. This is why CyberUp is proud to give military spouses the tools they need to earn transferable, marketable, and stackable certifications. Military Spouses won’t have to start all over in their careers when they pursue a career in cybersecurity.”

“From my standpoint, CyberUp and the Air Force Aid Society have provided a unique opportunity for military spouses to gain a portable skill that compliments the mobile expectations they endure throughout a family’s service commitment,” Sherwin Lockridge, Community Readiness Specialist for Scott AFB Airman & Readiness Center points out.” “Their efforts in gaining their certifications will empower them to contribute to the labor force, create avenues for upward mobility as they gain experience, and ultimately bring additional financial stability to their respective family units. This is important because through such training, military spouses can now work in high demand industries either in person or under telework conditions.”

The military spouses from this cohort will continue their training through CyberUp’s LevelUp pre-apprenticeship program to prepare them for their paid cybersecurity analyst registered apprenticeship program.

