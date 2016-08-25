Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts CyberPatriot Recruitment Event

Scott AFB, IL – Aug 24, 2016 --Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) is hosting a MWCCOE HackSpace Competition for high school and middle school students Saturday, Sept. 10 and 17.

MWCCOE’s CyberPatriot recruitment event in the St. Louis area will be Sept. 10 at Maryville University, St. Louis, MO. The Metro East event will be Sept. 17 at Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville, IL. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Awards and prizes will follow immediately after the event’s conclusion. The event, which is free for all students, is intended to give students firsthand exposure to cybersecurity and motivate them to pursue this critical and growing career field.

U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-Ill) recognizes the importance of cybersecurity.

"Our nation faces tens of thousands of daily cyber-attacks from countries like China and Russia, and I have seen firsthand how those threats are found and eliminated due to the experienced cyber personnel at Scott Air Force Base. The tools and training provided by groups like CyberPatriot gives interested youth of Illinois the experience and awareness that not only can lead to a high-paying job but also work every day to protect our nation."

The Air Force Association (AFA) established CyberPatriot in 2009 to inspire students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future.

Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) is dedicated to inspiring the St. Louis Region’s youth towards cybersecurity and other STEM programs to help generate a future workforce.

About Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence

Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) was founded in 2015 after regional leaders identified a lack of qualified workforce to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. To lean more visit www.mwccoe.org, or call us at 618-722-5117.

