EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville location of Staymobile is offering $20 off the cost of repairing a device for anyone bringing in a coat, hat or other piece of warm clothing between now and Christmas Eve.

All coats and clothing donated will go to the GlenEd Food Pantry, which serves people in need across the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Area. Lead tech, Kevin Wolf, said anyone bringing in a new or gently used coat or alternate piece of winter clothing will be eligible for the discount. Those without an item to donate can show a screen grab of the promotion from the store's social media channels to receive $10 off any repair service, according to a release.

Wolf said the coats are going to the GlenEd Food Pantry, because it is a reputable charity. Staymobile's extended campaign is set to donate the articles of clothing collected in other national stores to local Vietnam Veterans' groups. Wolf said not enough information could be found for local Vietnam veteran charities, so the decision was made to donate to the pantry instead.

The drive will continue until Dec. 24. The Edwardsville Staymobile store is located near the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 1 Hairpin Drive.

Staymobile is a mobile service device company providing electronic repair, accessories and protection for businesses and consumers with the goal of ensuring its customers' personal and corporate mobility, according to a release. It is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 45 locations across the nation, and plans to expand to as many as 300 stores over the next three years.

