ST. LOUIS – A local turnkey manufacturer, Custom Technologies, has partnered with Switch, a sustainable design company, to manufacture the reMarker. With the belief that sustainable business starts with making things closer to home, Switch helps consumers live a zero-waste work life with its everyday circular products made in the U.S.

Its goal is to raise consumers’ expectations of the goods they purchase and the companies they choose to purchase from.

“We can’t switch planets, so let’s Switch everything else,” said Switch Founders David Gillespie and Nicholas Collins. With a combined 30 years of experience working with the world’s largest CPG (consumer-packaged goods) companies, the two saw an opportunity to create sustainable solutions for the tools they use in their everyday lives, namely the markers they were using during daily client workshops. Thus, Switch was born.

In 2020, David and Nicholas began searching for a U.S.-based manufacturer to help them produce the reMarker, a reusable, plastic-free permanent marker made from recycled materials. They needed a manufacturer that could problem-solve existing challenges in the initial drawings and plans, build an economically feasible working prototype for testing, and develop a final product for production.

Once meeting with Custom Technologies in August of 2021, David and Nicholas were convinced they had found the manufacturing partner they needed. Work began immediately. After months of prototyping, testing, and revisions to satisfy all criteria points, in August of 2022, one year after the first meeting with Switch, Custom Technologies completed the first beta run production of 350 reMarkers. After the success with the reMarker, Switch is now looking to branch out to additional zerowaste products like fine-point writing pens and whiteboard markers.

ABOUT CUSTOM TECHNOLOGIES LLCCustom Technologies LLC is a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm. Centrally located in the U.S. heartland, their highly experienced engineers and manufacturing experts specialize in launching and making products. Custom Technologies offers a broad array of stand-alone services, up to and including complete turnkey manufacturing solutions. Its wide range of offerings allows them to serve a multitude of client types, from startups and investors to large, well-established companies. To learn more about Custom Technologies, please visit: https://customtechnologies.com/. ABOUT SWITCH Switch is an online retailer that specializes in carbon-negative, zero-waste circular products for individuals to live a more sustainable work life. Its products are designed to raise consumers' expectations for all other products in their lives, where they are made, and how they impact the environment long after they've stopped being useful. To learn more about Switch, please visit: https://www.switcheverything.com/.

