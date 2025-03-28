COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville CUSD 10 Special Education Coordinator Karen Truran was recognized by Saint Louis University at the School of Education's 100th anniversary Celebration of Women Educators" reception on March 26, 2025. She was honored for her efforts in special education.

The honorees were nominated and recognized for the positive impact they have had on other educators. Truran was nominated by Caseyville Elementary School Principal Chelsea Clark, a graduate of SLU's School of Education.

The call for nominations specifically asked for women who have played a "pivotal role in the educational journey of others." Clark immediately knew who she thought was deserving of recognition.

In her nomination of Truran, Clark wrote: "As a special education coordinator, Mrs. Truran works with multiple schools, administrators and families. Although her role could easily lend itself to being behind the scenes in these schools, she strives to be visible, communicative with each team, and familiar with the students she attends meetings about. Karen's professionalism is one of a kind. Her willingness to help out and transition into even more of a leadership role when needed is appreciated by all the administration she works with."

About Karen Truran

Mrs. Truran earned a bachelor's degree in special education from Quincy University and master's in administration from McKendree University. She taught one year of behavior support in Quincy before moving back to her hometown of O'Fallon, Ill.

Truran started her career with Collinsville CUSD 10 in 2005. She was a special education teacher at Dorris Intermediate School for 12 years, and has served as a special education coordinator in the district for the last 8 years.

"I absolutely loved being a classroom teacher and was extremely apprehensive to switch roles to an IEP Coordinator. While I do miss the direct interaction with students in my own classroom, being a coordinator allows me to work with staff and families in multiple buildings in a variety of ways. I love meeting with families and staff to hear the success stories and the growth that students are making," says Truran.

The Saint Louis University honor was in recognition of Truran being a "mentor, teacher, leader" who inspires other educators. "I don't consider myself a role-model, but I do try to lead by example," Truran says. "My motivation to always be kind and have empathy for others comes from the values instilled in me by my parents and family. I strive to instill those same values in my own children. One of my favorite quotes is 'Just be kind. You have no idea what someone might be going through.' "This was quite an unexpected and unnecessary honor!

"I love what I do and was honored to be nominated, especially since I work among so many dedicated educators. I consider myself extremely lucky to have such a supportive family, husband, children, friends and colleagues. I love what I do and am proud to be part of the Kahok Community!"

Celebration of Women Educators, part of Saint Louis University's 100 Years of Educating Educators observance, was held in honor of Women's History Month and the School of Education's 100th anniversary.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

