COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Kahok Hall of Fame announced the 2025 class of inductees during a ceremony at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in Fletcher Gymnasium at Collinsville High School.

The Hall of Fame was established in May 2022 “to recognize athletic and personal accomplishments, exemplary citizenship, contributions to society and actions that brought distinction and honor to all associated with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10.” The 2025 group is the third to be enshrined in the Kahok Hall of Fame.

Thirty-five individuals and teams have earned a place in the Hall of Fame since the first ceremony in February 2023. Beginning in June 2024, nominations for the 2025 class of inductees were solicited from the public. In September, members of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee - four from the school district and seven representing the community at large - chose this year’s Kahok Hall of Fame inductees from a lengthy list of worthy individuals and teams.

To be eligible, a candidate must have graduated from Collinsville High School, worked for Collinsville CUSD #10 or be affiliated with the Collinsville CUSD #10 communities. Individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame must be at least 30 years of age prior to being inducted.

The Collinsville CUSD 10 Kahok Hall of Fame has two divisions:

? Distinguished: Individuals are recognized for community service, academic achievement, professional accomplishment and/or school district employment.

? Athletic: Individuals, teams and coaches are recognized for their success and accomplishments.

“The district is ecstatic to recognize our alumni, residents and employees for their community service, academic achievement, professional accomplishments, service to the district, athletic success and accomplishments,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich. “Year three hasn’t gotten any easier for the selection committee, but the committee is honored to review and select the Collinsville Kahok Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” added Skertich, “On behalf of the committee, we are extremely proud of this year’s inductees and look forward to our communities celebrating their accomplishments in February.”

The 2025 inductees will be celebrated on February 13, 2025, at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.; followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. The inductee presentations begin at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. Tables seating eight can be requested.

Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. Ticket sales end on February 1, 2025. A link to purchase tickets is posted on the Hall of Fame website: www.kahokhalloffame.kahoks.org.

2025 Collinsville CUSD 10 Kahok Hall of Fame Inductees:

1957 Basketball Team (Athletic Achievement): With a season of 34 wins and just one loss, the 1956-57 Kahoks still hold the record for the most wins of any Kahok basketball team. Their only defeat that year was a 42-45 loss in the state championship game. The team was led by legendary Kahok coach Vergil Fletcher and included All-American Terry Bethel.

1980 Baseball Team (Athletic Achievement): The 1979-80 Kahok baseball team was the first to win a state baseball championship since the Collinsville Township High School team won the first Illinois state tournament in 1941. Their final record that season was 33-4-1.

Kim (Brombolich) Thebeau (Athletic Achievement): A 1980 Collinsville High School graduate, Kim (Brombolich) Thebeau is considered one of the greatest female athletes in Kahok history. She was a three-sport athlete with outstanding achievements in volleyball, basketball and track. At the University of Illinois, she made history when she became the first Illini and Big Ten Conference woman to achieve the triple/double.

Rick George (Athletic Achievement): Rick George graduated from Collinsville High School in 1978 where he was a three-sport letterman. His professional accomplishments in sports recruiting and management have taken him to the forefront of U.S. athletics, including key roles with University of Illinois, Vanderbilt University, Texas Rangers and PGA Champions Tour. He is currently the athletic director at the University of Colorado.

Jim Herren (Distinguished Achievement): Jim Herren, a 1962 graduate of Collinsville High School, was the official photographer of the St. Louis Cardinals organization for 44 years. Herren photographed celebrities, political figures, celebrations, stadium events, press conferences, spring training, game day action, team photos and individual players. He had the honor of photographing the 2009 All-Star game at Busch Stadium, as well as numerous playoff and World Series games.

Al Hrubetz (Distinguished Achievement): Albert Hrubetz III is a 1946 graduate of Collinsville Township High School. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and earning a bachelor of science in geological engineering from St. Louis University’s Institute of Technology, Hrubetz began a lifelong career as an international geophysicist who explored and discovered natural gas and oil fields on multiple continents.

Dr. Joan Hrubetz (Distinguished Achievement): A 1953 graduate of Collinsville Township High School, Dr. Joan Hrubetz was a noted pioneer and leader in nursing and nursing education. After contracting polio as a young adult, which caused her to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair, Dr. Hrubetz went on to excel in her profession and become a positive example for people with physical challenges.

Richard Keene (Athletic Achievement): Richard Keene is a 1992 graduate of Collinsville High School. He is prominent in the histories of both Kahok and Illini basketball. In high school, he was an All-American and All-State player who set multiple school records. Keene’s college career at University of Illinois has him ranked among the Top 25 Illini basketball players of all-time.

Karl Monroe (Distinguished Achievement): A 1933 graduate of Collinsville Township High School, Karl Monroe began working for his father as a reporter for the Collinsville Herald in 1930. A lifelong journalist, during his 55-year career, he advanced from reporter to editor, then publisher and president of the Herald. He was well-known and active in the community, and respected by fellow journalists across the state.

Craig Stahl (Athletic Achievement): Craig Stahl is a 1977 graduate of Collinsville High School. As a Kahok, he was an All-Conference, All-Metro and All-State soccer player. At Rockhurst (more) 2025 Kahok Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement/December 27, 2025/Page 4 University, Stahl was a three-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American. He played for the Major Indoor Soccer League Kansas City Comets from 1981-1984.

