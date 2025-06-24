Newcomb, a lifelong resident of O’Fallon who now raises his own young family in the community, offers a unique perspective on the needs and values of the area.

O'Fallon Mayor Eric Van Hook highlighted Newcomb’s background and approach, saying, “Curtis Newcomb was born and raised in O’Fallon, and now raises his own young family here — giving him a unique, lifelong perspective on the needs and values of our community.

"With over a decade of experience in public safety and a deep commitment to public service, Curtis brings both practical insight and heartfelt dedication to the role. His collaborative approach and focus on responsible growth and resident well-being will make him a strong advocate for Ward 4 and a tremendous asset to our City Council.”

As the new representative for Ward 4, Newcomb is expected to focus on responsible growth and the well-being of residents.

The City of O'Fallon encourages community members to congratulate Newcomb as he begins his tenure on the council.

