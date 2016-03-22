EDWARDSVILLE - Curtain’s Up Theater Company (CUTC), a St. Louis Metro-East community theater group, will present an encore production of Rumpelstiltskin, Private Eye on Sunday, April 3rd at 2pm at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville. This entertaining comedy is perfect for children of all ages.

Rumpelstiltskin is hired, along with his sidekick Ugly Duckling, to solve a recent rash of crimes in Fairytale Land. The Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and more all appear in this film noir spoof of a fairytale. The crimes all appear to be unrelated, and only Rumpelstiltskin has a chance at solving them. Full of hilarious roles and snappy one-liners, this private eye parody is pure gold! This play won the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild/Youth Theatre Competition.

Tickets are $10 for children and adults (includes facility/ticketing fee) and may be purchased through the Wildey Theatre website www.wildeytheatre.com. For more information about CUTC, find us on Facebook or at www.curtainsuptheater.com.

Curtain’s Up Theater Company brings together adult and children actors to perform full scale theatrical productions in the St. Louis Metro east community. CUTC is a 501(c) not-for-profit theater company.

