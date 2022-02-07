Curt & Vikki's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Curt & Vikki from Moro
Date Met/Started Dating: March 28, 2007
Briefly Describe First Date: Mall & Applebee’s for dinner
Date Married: July 18, 2009
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Traveling, riding our motorcycle, getting together with friends & family, and trying new restaurants.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be the real you. Have fun & create a lifetime of memories! Talk things out and laugh about it later!