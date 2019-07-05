EDWARDSVILLE – Alton American Legion Post 126 pitcher Cullen McBride followed up on teammate Adam Stilts’ one-hit gem the night before by tossing a one-hitter himself on Tuesday night, fanning five and facing the minimum as the Legionnaires defeated Jerseyville Post 492 10-0 Tuesday night at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

In addition, McBride helped himself with three hits, including an RBI triple to drive home Alton’s first run, going three-for-three with a triple, double and single, and also reaching when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth.

“Oh, yeah, it was good,” McBride said in a postgame interview. “I usually feel like I’m pretty confident at the plate whenever I’m pitching, and I think I kind of struggled a little bit last night, so it was good to come out here and get a couple of hits. And I was proud of my pitching performance, because I hadn’t thrown for a couple of weeks, so it felt good to get back out there.”

McBride felt that his fastball was his best pitch on the night, and was able to locate his curveball well also.

“My fastball was my best pitch by far,” McBride said, “but my curveball, whenever I could locate it, it kind of locked them up. I was struggling with its location every once in a while, but I kind of stuck with it, and then, whenever I did place it, it kind of froze them up a little bit.”

McBride’s fastball was his go-to pitch on the night to get ahead of the hitters, with his curve ball being his out pitch, mixing a change-up very effectively.

“I would say my go-to was my fastball to get ahead,” McBride said. “My curve ball was my out pitch, and then, I mixed the change-up in once or twice, so that was pretty good. The change-up velocity is actually a fastball, but it keeps the guys off-balance on their front foot.”

The Legionnaires now go into the annual Fourth of July weekend Firecracker Tournament, when Alton will play in Group A at Fairview Heights starting on Friday. McBride likes his team’s chances at the tournament.

“I think we have really good chances,” McBride said. “I think there are some really good teams playing in the tournament, and I think as long as our pitching and defense come into play, and then, we hit the ball like we did tonight and last night, I think we’ll be in great shape.”

Both Stilts and McBride pitched one-hitters on back-to-back nights, and it bodes very well for Alton as the District 22 playoffs loom later in July, starting the long road in the American Legion baseball postseason.

“Adam was telling me in the dugout, we both ended up only giving up one hit in both of our performances,” McBride said, “so that’s good. If you give up two hits in two games, you’re doing pretty good.”

