SEE BAILEY GRINTER VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Bailey Grinter has accomplished much during her swimming career for Edwardsville High School.

She holds four team records, two in individual events and two as part of relay teams. She's become on of the top high school swimmers in the St. Louis area and to cap it all off, she qualified to take part in last summer's United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Thursday, Grinter took the next step in her swimming career by signing a letter of intent to swim for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., beginning next fall, in a ceremony on the Edwardsville High campus.

“I'm super excited,” Grinter said of joining one of the top women's swimming programs in the nation in the always tough Southeastern Conference. “When I got on campus, it reminded me of home and when I was with the team, it was just like being with a family.”

“I've known Bailey for a long time, and she's always been a very hard worker in the pool,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “She's been committed to what she wanted to do and she's achieved her dreams and her goals and I think Tennessee's going to be a great university and a great fit for what she wants to do with her life.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She'll thrive there, both athletically and academically, and she'll have a great time and do some pretty spectacular things there, I'm sure.”

Going to any school in the SEC is always a big achievement. “Especially in swimming,” Rhoten said. “There are very good swimming schools in the SEC; she didn't visit a school that wasn't an SEC school. She's always been wanting to go to an SEC school; I'm glad she picked a school that will help her thrive like Tennessee will.”

Part of Grinter's success has, in Rhoten's words, come because Grinter “has always bought into everything her coaches have asked her to do. She's very driven – she drives herself; she's self-motivated and she's worked hard every single day of her life and puts in the time; she's been able to reap the benefits of that.”

Making last summer's Olympic Trials was a major accomplishment. “She's the first swimmer from here in a long time to have made it to the Olympic Trials,” Rhoten said. “It's a big step for her; this past time was a 'go-and-see-how-it-is and enjoy the experience'.

“I know it's still four years away, but it's on her college coach's mind and it's on her mind, I'm sure, that in 2020 (going into the Trials and the Tokyo Olympic Games) – she'll be in the middle of her senior year in college, so she'll be primed up and ready to go.”

Getting to the IHSA state swimming meet previously has given Grinter some fond memories. “It's one of the biggest meets we go to,” Grinter said. “It's been compared to the Olympic Trials or the NCAA (national championship meet). Going to that meet will prepare me for the SEC (Championship) and the NCAAs.

“I was glad I got to go (to the Olympic Trials) before I went to college; it was a huge experience.”

Grinter has not decided what she will major in at Tennessee.

More like this: