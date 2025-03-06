NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. — California State University, Northridge (CSUN) junior Gracie Piar is rallying support for her college golf team during a Giving Day event scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025. Piar, a former star golfer at Marquette Catholic High School, is seeking donations to boost her team’s chances of winning a $2,500 prize for the highest number of donors.

“If you can please donate, it doesn't matter the dollar amount,” Piar said. “We are just trying to win the most donors. Any help would be appreciated. Whoever wins the highest number of people donated gets $2,500, and whoever wins the highest monetary donations gets another $2,500.”

Piar, who averaged a score of around 73 before suffering a knee injury prior to her last tournament of the year, has demonstrated notable skill on the golf course during her collegiate career. She has won two tournaments and currently holds a spring average score of approximately 74.

Article continues after sponsor message

A standout athlete in high school, Piar was crowned state champion in 2021 and was a regional champion from 2018 to 2021 at Marquette Catholic. She graduated from Marquette in 2022 and has since continued to develop her golf career at CSUN. The Giving Day event presents an opportunity for supporters to contribute to the team's success while highlighting Piar's journey from high school champion to collegiate competitor.

Click here to give:

https://givingday.csun.edu/giving-day/92974/department/97993

More like this: