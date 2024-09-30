

SAUGET – Governor JB Pritzker, Crysalis Biosciences Inc. and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement for Crysalis’ $239.5 million investment to develop a first-of-its-kind sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant. The investment, which creates at least 35 new jobs in Sauget, will transform the fuel and chemical industry while reducing the carbon footprint in Illinois by manufacturing SAF, an alternative jet fuel made with a smaller carbon footprint.

“There is no better state equipped for the sustainable fuel industry than Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With a $239.5m investment through REV Illinois, Crysalis Biosciences will build a groundbreaking sustainable aviation fuel plant right here in our state – advancing our mission to drive economic growth while reducing our carbon footprint. This marks a new era of clean energy production for Illinois, and we’re just getting started.”

"Investments like this bring us closer to a cleaner, more sustainable future for Illinois," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Crysalis Biosciences’ commitment to creating sustainable aviation fuel is an exciting step forward, and it shows how innovation can drive both economic growth and environmental progress in our state."

As a pioneering biorefiner, Crysalis works to meet the growing demand for SAF and aims to accelerate the world’s transition to zero-carbon products. Crysalis chose to locate its state-of-the-art biorefinery in Sauget due to the area’s numerous strategic geographic advantages.

“Crysalis Biosciences is very appreciative of the support of the Governor and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the development of our first of a kind biorefinery," said Crysalis CEO Sanket Gandhi. “Crysalis’ biorefinery is bringing innovative zero-carbon chemistry and technology developed in the lab to the market.

In an effort to advance zero-carbon futures, Crysalis has restarted a shuttered 57-acre Metro East ethanol plant and plans to transform it into a plant that produces 5,000 to 10,000 barrels a day of low carbon intensity SAF and SAF feedstock, featuring a carbon intensity score 90% lower than that of traditional fossil-derived jet fuel. The company’s diligence and preparation to meet stringent environmental standards positioned them to secure one of the first environmental authorizations to commence operations under new Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards.

“Illinois continues to lead the clean energy revolution by welcoming Crysalis Biosciences to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel in Sauget,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “REV Illinois is changing the way we do business in Illinois – incentivizing sustainable innovations that will significantly reduce our carbon footprint.”

With its commitment to investing $239.5 million and adding at least 35 jobs, Crysalis will receive Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) incentives from DCEO – the first agreement secured for a sustainable aviation fuel manufacturing project. REV provides competitive incentives for EV, solar, renewable and energy storage manufacturers to move or expand in Illinois. A link to the executed REV agreement can be found here.

“The Metro East community will greatly benefit from Crysalis’ new sustainable aviation fuel facility in Sauget,” said Senator Christopher Belt (D - East St. Louis). “From creating new jobs to lowering carbon emissions, this innovative facility is just what the State is looking to invest in with its REV program.”

“There’s no time to waste when fighting climate change, and Crysalis Biosciences is helping Illinois on its journey toward a zero-carbon future,” said Representative Katie Stuart (D - Collinsville). “As part of our world-class manufacturing workforce, Crysalis’ sustainable aviation fuel technology will have a lasting impact.”

Crysalis’ investment builds upon major REV agreements this year, including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian investing $1.5 billion in Central Illinois to produce its highly anticipated R2 model, EV manufacturer Ymer Technology opening its U.S. headquarters in Buffalo Grove, EV battery material supplier Bedrock Materials locating its research and development headquarters in Chicago, and EV component manufacturer Wieland Rolled Products North America modernizing its East Alton facility – one of six across Illinois. These investments follow a banner year for economic development in the EV and clean energy sector, including Gotion's EV battery gigafactory in Manteno – which represents the largest manufacturing investment in decades and the largest EV battery investment to date, as well as REV agreements with Manner Polymers in Mt. Vernon, who is building a first-of-its kind solar-powered PVC compounding plant using clean energy generated on-site; Prysmian Group in Du Quoin, whose $64 million expansion will manufacture cables for the renewable energy and EV sectors; and Microlink Devices, which manufactures state-of-the-art solar cells and solar shields in Niles.

About Crysalis Biosciences

Crysalis Biosciences is a biorefining company dedicated to renewing and revitalizing U.S. chemical manufacturing infrastructure with innovative biochemical production technologies. Crysalis’ cutting-edge technology and strategic industry alignment will provide a path for many companies to reduce their environmental impact while fostering economic growth and returns to their stakeholders. For more information see the company’s website: crysalisbio.com.

