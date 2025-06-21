ALTON – An Alton woman accused of breaking into someone’s home and battering them with their own metal crutch faces a series of criminal charges.

Sheena M. Lucas, 40, of Alton, was charged on June 16, 2025 with a Class X felony count of home invasion, a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery, and two Class A misdemeanors for domestic battery and driving on a suspended license.

On June 13, 2025, Lucas allegedly entered an Alton residence without authority and intentionally injured one of the home’s occupants by striking them about the body with a metal crutch and pulling their hair. The victim in this case was reportedly a family or household member of Lucas.

According to the state’s petition to deny Lucas’s pretrial release from custody, Lucas obtained the crutch used in the attack from inside the victim’s home after Lucas forced her way in.

“Witness reported that defendant came to the door and after being denied entry, forced her way in, breaking the door handle,” the petition states. “Defendant then began battering the victim, pulling her hair and striking her with a crutch that victim had in the residence due to a recent surgery. During this altercation, defendant threatened to kill the victim.”

Lucas’s criminal history shows prior convictions of burglary in 2004, battery in 2005, mob action in 2020, and various other offenses. At the time of this latest offense, Lucas was reportedly on probation from a case of criminal trespass involving this same victim. She was also under conditions of pretrial release from a 2024 domestic violence case.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Lucas, who was ordered remanded to jail for her initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

