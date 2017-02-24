EDWARDSVILLE - Crushed Red has begun rapidly expanding during its fifth year in business - including new locations coming in Tulsa, Kansas City and Edwardsville, Illinois.

Powell W. Kalish, the Chief Development Officer of Crushed Red, said the St. Louis-based restaurant, which describes itself as the middle ground between "fast casual" and "full service" dining, has been eyeing a new location in Edwardsville for as long as three years. A perfect location in Edwardsville, however, was much more difficult to find - until a new development began construction downtown.

"We've been looking to expand into Edwardsville for about three years," Kalish said. "The population there is perfect for us. It is full of people looking for healthy and organic options for dining. We just didn't feel right about any of the options."

Some of those options included locations on Troy Road, near big box stores. When a new development was being constructed (called Park Street Plaza), Kalish said the location was perfect for their new restaurant.

"We love the feel and the growth of Downtown Edwardsville," Kalish said. "We were holding tight for the right opportunity."

That location will be at 222 E. Park St., and will be set to open by early June, Kalish said. The location in Edwardsville will be extremely similar to locations in St. Louis, Columbia, Missouri and Denver, Kalish said.

Crushed Red offers personalized menu options to its customers. Besides its beloved "urban-crafted" salads and pizzas, Crushed Red offers the ability for customers to select options from several greens, various proteins and as many as 40 vegetable options, Kalish said.

Customers create their meals in a fashion similar to chain eateries such as Chipotle and Subway, meaning salads are assembled directly in front of the consumers based entirely on their preferences. Kalish said all the dressings are healthy and organic.

Besides made-to-order salads and pizzas, Crushed Red also offers a selection of appetizers, soups, fresh-brewed tea and beer and wine.

"We are filling the need between quick service and full service restaurants," Kalish said. "We have glassware and china, and people do not have to bus their own tables. We also have nice leather booths, butcher-block tables and accent lighting."

Crushed Red has several other locations in the St. Louis Metro Area, including at 8007 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Missouri, 1684 Clarkson Rd. in Chesterfield and 11635 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

