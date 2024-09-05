BETHALTO – A struggling Civic Memorial boys soccer team was visited by Althoff Catholic Wednesday evening at Hauser Field.

The game opened up to a frantic pace with three goals being scored in the first eight minutes.

Althoff broke the tie just 67 seconds into it when Bo Gomric scored from a nice through ball. He slotted it past CM keeper Brady Strubhart, off the left post, and in to make it 1-0.

The Eagles showed no let down though and immediately found an equalizer.

In the fourth minute, Reed Wallace ran onto a well-placed ball and took it in behind the defense. He too put it past the onrushing Aidan Brown in the net to get things back to level.

From there, the Crusaders would score seven unanswered goals.

The tie only lasted four minutes when Althoff’s Jack Sorgea scored from Tyler Pollock’s long throw-in to make it 2-1 in the eighth minute. Gomric made it 3-1 in the 11th.

Dakarai Gray and Nash Johanigmeyer scored in the 23rd and 35th minutes to get to a 5-1 halftime lead.

Sorgea grabbed another in the second half along with Nate Pitre and Luke Smith to get to the lopsided 8-1 scoreline.

Gomric recorded two goals and two assists and Johanismeyer had the goal and two assists. Tyler Birdsong, RJ Devine, Hayden Tell and Pollock each had a helper.

The Eagles fall to 0-4 on the season while Althoff improves to 2-2.

