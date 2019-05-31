SPRINGFIELD – To address Illinois’ teacher shortage, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) moved to increase the minimum salary for teachers in legislation that passed the Illinois Senate.

“By raising the mandated salary and expressing its commitment to education, the state is attracting more students to start teaching in Illinois,” Crowe said.

The bill would gradually increase the minimum full-time teacher salary to $40,000 over a period of four years beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. The rates would be:

•$32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year;

Article continues after sponsor message

•$34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year;

•$37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year; and

•$40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The initiative is similar to legislation introduced last year that was vetoed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

House Bill 2078 passed the Senate and will return to the House for a vote of concurrence.

More like this: