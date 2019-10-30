SPRINGFIELD – An initiative to set the price of a 30-day supply of prescription insulin to $100 passed the Senate today with the support of State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

“Insulin is not a choice for people with diabetes and with the cost steadily rising, some diabetics are trying to ration their medication which could result in entirely preventable death,” Crowe said. “This is the direct result of corporate greed and it’s time to stand up to drug companies that are lining their pockets at the expense of patients who rely on their products to survive.”

The price of insulin has drastically increased in the United States in the past several years. According to a 2016 analysis, the price of the drug tripled between 2002 and 2013.

While, the cap would only apply to commercial insurance plans regulated by the state, if passed, the measure would make Illinois the second state in the country to cap insulin payments.

According to a study by the Yale School of Medicine, one in four patients with diabetes is forced to ration their insulin due to soaring.

Senate Bill 667 passed the Senate and now moves to the House for consideration.

