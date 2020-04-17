WOOD RIVER — Following Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement to close in-person classes for the rest of the school year as a way to keep children and families safe from COVID-19, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

“In order to protect our friends, loved ones, and neighbors from COVID-19, we must sacrifice the social aspects of being in school, while we remain committed to education through remote and e-learning.

In the best interest of everyone’s health and safety, it’s crucial to follow the guidelines we’ve been given from top health care and science experts to stop the spread by continuing to social distance and staying home as much as possible for the foreseeable future.”