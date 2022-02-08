SPRINGFIELD – To address cases of sexual abuse against mothers while giving birth, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) advanced legislation to allow parents to remove the physician’s name from a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Sen. Rachel Crowe“When giving birth, women trust their physician to offer support, guidance, and encouragement on one of the happiest, most memorable days of her life,” Crowe said. “Unfortunately, there are multiple cases where mothers endure sexual assault and abuse in the process, and this measure aims to remove the disgraced physician’s name from the child’s birth certificate.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Illinois, the short-form birth certificate does not include the physician’s name. Under Crowe’s proposal, a parent or 18-year old child can request a long-form birth certificate with the physician’s name removed. The redacted certified copy of the birth certificate does not replace the original certificate.

“Mothers who endure sexual abuse during childbirth are oftentimes hesitant to speak out but endure longstanding emotional trauma,” Crowe said. “To offer a small sense of relief, this initiative empowers survivors to receive a certificate free from shame and allow an opportunity to recover, process, and heal.”

Senate Bill 3163 advanced from the Senate Healthcare Access & Availability Committee Tuesday and moves for further discussion before the full Senate.

More like this:

Carlyle Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Child Sexual Abuse
6 days ago
Car seats, cribs for new moms would be covered by insurance under Belt measure
Feb 19, 2025
Durbin, Hawley Announce Reintroduction Of Stop CSAM Act
Feb 19, 2025
75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fairview Heights Child Abuse Case
Mar 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Charges Scott County Man Over Alleged Dissemination, Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
6 days ago

 