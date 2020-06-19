MARYVILLE – To assist Metro East business owners impacted by COVID-19, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is grateful that Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s Small Business Development Center will receive an additional $200,000 supported by the CARES Act.

“The business center at SIUE supports the Metro East region by strengthening the business community and creating new jobs and opportunities,” Crowe said. “By assisting entrepreneurs and companies through this time of financial strain, we’re providing resources to help businesses stay open and functional.”

The SIUE Small Business Development Center is a service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE School of Business.

Illinois Small Business Development Centers are located throughout the state and provide information, confidential business guidance, training and other resources to start-up and existing small businesses.

