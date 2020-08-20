MARYVILLE – The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released $39.5 million in new grants for projects through Rebuild Illinois, and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is congratulating America’s Central Port in Granite City as a recipient.

“As one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest, America's Central Port advances economic development throughout Southwest Illinois,” Crowe said. “By funding Opportunity Zone grants, the state is investing in transportation infrastructure improvements while creating sustainable jobs for Metro East residents.

The $636,755 grant will be used to repair roadways within the port’s region.

America’s Central Port grant is one of ten Opportunity Zone grants totaling $14.7 million supported by Rebuild Illinois. According to the program, Opportunity Zones are distressed or economically underserved area census tracts.

