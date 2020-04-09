WOOD RIVER - To create more areas for people of all ages to be active outdoors, the city of Alton received a $600,000 state grant to expand Gordon Moore Park in Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) announced Wednesday.

"It is always important to get outside and be active in order to live a healthy and substantial lifestyle," Crowe said. "By funding local projects to build safe, public spaces for activities, we're not only helping residents live that lifestyle, but we're also attracting economic growth and other tourism to the Riverbend region."

"The release of this grant money will give the Riverbend Region a boost after months of economic uncertainty and strain," Bristow said. "After this project is completed, sports teams from around the region and state will be able to come and see the best Alton has to offer."

Grant funds will be used toward the excavation and site prep of two fields as well as a drainage system. Construction work will include grading the field surface and removing vegetation.

The grant is funded by the state's Build Illinois Bonds.

