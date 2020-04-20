WOOD RIVER – To encourage creativity from students during the state’s Stay at Home Order, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting an art contest in recognition of the historic centennial of women receiving the right to vote.

“While students are not in their traditional classrooms, it’s important to educate them on the history of women’s suffrage, a significant time in our national history,” Crowe said.

Crowe’s art competition is open to all students in the 56th Senate District, and will be divided into three categories: elementary, middle school and high school. The contest’s theme is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote.

All entries must include students name, grade and school. Students should email a photo of the artwork to info@SenatorCrowe.com with the subject line: "Art Contest Submission”. The deadline to submit an entry is May 11.

Once all entries are received, they will be narrowed down to the top three pieces in each category. Crowe will then post the final three in each category on her official Facebook account, where people will be able to choose the winners by “liking” their favorite artwork. The winner’s picture will be displayed in the senator’s office and will also receive a certificate and special prize. Voting will take place from the morning of May 12 through May 14th at midnight with the winners announced on May 15.

For questions related to the art contest or for information on learning resources during school closures, Crowe encourages residents to call her office at 618-251-9840 or visit www.SenatorCrowe.com.

