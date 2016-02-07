ALTON - As the clock strikes 5:30 p.m. and Lady Gaga kicks off the night with her astounding rendition of the National Anthem, the celebrations of Super Bowl 50 were underway at a number of local establishments.

At Alton Sports Tap, customers are chowing down on some of their delicious wings and $3 appetizers throughout the night while watching the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers duke it out for title of Super Bowl Champions.

Brandie Desherlia was on hand helping her waitresses and assisting the flow of take-out orders from her kitchen.

"We're very excited to have everyone come out," Desherlia said, "especially if we can catch up on wings."

Of course, a Super Bowl Party would be nothing without popping open and enjoying an adult beverage. Luckily for Alton Sports Tap patrons, they are welcome to enjoy $10 domestic buckets and $5 hurricanes. Folks with a knack for nostalgia can purchase a commemorative football-shaped glass with $2 refills.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crowds at the bar and restaurant were extremely excited for the game, donning plenty of orange to cheer on the Broncos. The support comes after rumors of quarterback Peyton Manning's impending retirement.

At half time, customers will be treated to free food while they enjoy the star-studded concert featuring Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Throughout the night, plenty of T-shirts, hats and a special Super Bowl 50 mirror will be given away.

"Last year we had a full house and had every table full," Descerlia said. "Hopefully we'll have a lot out tonight to watch the big game."

According to AdWeek, an advertising magazine that keeps tabs on trends and the rising cost of advertisements in this infamous time slot, brands are expected to spend over $5 million for the marketing of their products. These 30-second to one minute mini-movies are a large draw to the event as a whole, causing millions of viewers to tune in just for the commercials instead of the big game.

Consumers now expect some hilarious commercials from brands like Doritos, Budweiser and GoDaddy.com each year as they have produced a series of funny ads.

More like this: