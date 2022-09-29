QUINCY - Carter Crow shot an even-par 71 to take the individual title and helped Edwardsville High's boys' golf team win the IHSA Class 3A Quincy regional tournament Wednesday afternoon at the Westview Golf Club in Quincy.

The Tigers posted a powerful team performance and won with a score of 309, edging out O'Fallon, who advanced to their own sectional on Monday with a 310, with Alton joining the Tigers and Panthers with a third-place finish at 323, going through as a team for the first time since 2001. Collinsville was fourth at 328, but qualified three individuals for the sectional tournament, while Belleville West was fifth at 330, the host Blue Devils came in sixth at 339 and Belleville East came in seventh at 340. Granite City also had golfers in the field, but not enough to register a team score.

Crow won the individual crown with his 71, with Alton's Ben Ottwell coming in second at 72, Javier Favela of O'Fallon, Noah Ramos of the Lancers and Mason Baskett of the Panthers all tied for third with identical scores of 76, with Favela taking third, Ramos fourth and Baskett fifth on scorecard playoffs, Alex Siatos of the Redbirds and Hunter Ficken of O'Fallon tied for sixth with a 77 each, Siatos placing sixth on a scorecard playoff, Kolton Wright of the Tigers and Eli Verning of the Kahoks tied for eighth with each shooting a 79, Wright placing eighth of the scorecard playoff, and T.J. Thiems of Edwardsville and Morgan Jung of the Maroons tied for 10th at 79 each, Thiems taking 10th on the scorecard playoff.

Besides the top three for the Tigers, Mason Lewis and Bennett Babington each fired an 81 and Bryce Pryor came up with an 87. To go along with Ottwell and Siatos, the Redbirds saw Cooper Hagen shoot an 84, Charlie Coy came up with a 90, Alec Schmeider had a 92 and Henry Neely carded a 94.

Besides Verning qualifying for the Kahoks, Jack Geisen shot an 81 and Leighton Morris fired an 83 to advance to the sectional. In addition, both Drew Bailey and Tyler Linton had an 86 each and Andrew Chi shot a 95.

The Warriors had Brandon Nicol shoot a 91, Lucas Haddix had a 97 and Brady Smallie carded a 99, but all three failed to advance to the sectional

The O'Fallon sectional will be played Monday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, with the state meet on Oct. 7-8 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

