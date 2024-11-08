EDWARDSVILLE — A deployment of Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7, resulted in the arrests of eight suspects on outstanding warrants.

Those eight included one defendant who was wanted on a federal warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. During one of the warrant arrests, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was subsequently apprehended with the assistance of a police K9.

“The enforcement of outstanding warrants is an important police function,” said Task Force Commander Marcos Pulido, who also is Chief Deputy at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “For our communities to remain safe, it’s critical that wanted individuals be brought to justice.” The Cross-River Crime Task Force periodically conducts saturation patrols in areas, utilizing Task Force members from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Task Force utilizes Automatic License Plate Readers and other technology during deployments. This deployment was the second conducted by the Task Force since October.

Other results of the deployment include:

• Five subjects found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

• One subject found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

• Recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

• During one traffic stop, a subject resisted arrest, causing an injury to the hand of a Sheriff’s Detective.

• Pursuit of a stolen vehicle (from St. Louis).

The suspect was fleeing back to Missouri and was apprehended at the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit. The suspect also had multiple outstanding warrants from Illinois and Missouri and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. “We’re grateful for the ongoing commitment of the Task Force officers. Their efforts are having a positive impact in Madison County,” Pulido said.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

