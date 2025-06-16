EDWARDSVILLE — Cross-River Crime Task Force Commander Marcos Pulido announced today that a defaced firearm that was in the possession of a convicted felon, suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were all seized during a recent deployment of the task force.

The countywide deployment of the unit, led by Granite City Police Capt. Adam Connor and Alton Police Captain Kurtis McCray, was conducted June 12, 2025.

The deployment was conducted by approximately 40 law enforcement officers who are assigned to the Task Force. Highlights of the deployment included:

• Arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of a defaced firearm while possessing suspected drugs, which had a combined weight that was consistent with intent to distribute.

• Arrest of an individual in possession of suspected methamphetamine that had a weight consistent with intent to distribute.

• Arrest of an individual in possession of suspected cocaine that had a weight consistent with intent to distribute.

• Several fugitives were arrested on outstanding warrants, including one who had a felony drug warrant from St. Charles, MO.

“The continued success of the Cross-River Crime Task Force is a result of the leadership exhibited by our Deputy Commanders, Capt. Connor and Capt. McCray, along with the vigilant efforts of our dedicated and experienced law enforcement officers,” Pulido said.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force periodically conducts saturation patrols in targeted areas, utilizing Task Force members from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Task Force utilizes Automatic License Plate Readers and other technology during deployments. This was the third deployment conducted by the Cross-River Crime Task Force so far in 2025.

