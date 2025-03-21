EDWARDSVILLE - Cross-River Crime Task Force Commander Marcos Pulido announced today that a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized during a recent deployment of the unit. The countywide deployment of the unit, led by Pulido and its Deputy Commanders – Alton Police Capt. Kurtis McCray and Granite City Police Capt. Adam Connor – was conducted on March 12, 2025, with 30 law enforcement officers who are assigned to the Task Force.

The Task Force apprehended multiple individuals who were in possession of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, as well as roughly a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine. Charges are pending against those individuals. Multiple fugitives, including one from Missouri, were apprehended. Ten people were arrested on outstanding warrants, which included charges for Weapons Offenses, Drug Offenses, Aggravated Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Felony Theft.

“The ongoing collaboration between our skilled and dedicated law enforcement officers in Madison County continues to make a noticeable impact,” Pulido said. State’s Attorney Tom Haine said: “The Cross-River Crime Task Force is proving time and again that coordinated, aggressive enforcement is key to fighting the flow of drugs into our communities. Every time this unit takes drugs off the streets, it means fewer overdoses, fewer crimes and fewer lives shattered by addiction.”

The Cross-River Crime Task Force periodically conducts saturation patrols in targeted areas, utilizing Task Force members from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Task Force utilizes Automatic License Plate Readers and other technology during deployments. This deployment was the third conducted by the Task Force since October.

