ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE/GRANITE CITY — More than 35 law enforcement officers participated in a deployment Wednesday evening of the Cross-River Crime Task Force, resulting in felony arrests, the apprehension of a fugitive and the seizure of various drugs. During the deployment, officers and agents from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted saturation patrols in multiple areas, including Venice, Madison, Granite City, Pontoon Beach, Wood River, East Alton, Cottage Hills and Alton.

The deployment was the first conducted under newly-appointed CRCTF Commander Marcos Pulido, who also is Chief Deputy at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Pulido was appointed commander of the Task Force in August.

“I’m thankful for the continued collaboration and commitment demonstrated by the officers assigned to Cross-River Crime Task Force,” Pulido said. “These high-visibility deployments are among the tools we utilize in our regional approach to keeping Madison County’s communities safe.”

Results of the deployment Wednesday include:

• Traffic Stop resulting in the arrest of an occupant for an outstanding felony warrant (Aggravated Fleeing).

• Pedestrian contact with individual with outstanding warrant (Burglary). Suspect resisted arrest and unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot. Suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

• Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of an occupant who was in possession of various illegal drugs, such suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

• Traffic Stop resulting in the arrest of an occupant for illegally possessing a “Draco” firearm.

• Traffic Stop resulting in the arrest of an occupant who was in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine.

• Brief vehicle pursuit in which the occupants were suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity.

• Discovery of a stolen Hyundai passenger vehicle, reported stolen out of St. Louis, in which a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force, comprised of officers from federal, state, county and local agencies, uses intelligence focused deployments and leading-edge technology such as Automated License Plate Readers to reduce the flow of crime into Madison County.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said: “Like other chiefs of police in Madison County, I welcome these deployments by the Cross-River Crime Task Force. The individual police departments of each community have limited resources, but through this collaborative effort, our departments can significantly increase our presence and effectiveness.”

