EDWARDSVILLE — The Cross-River Crime Task Force conducted another high-impact deployment on Saturday, July 27, 2025, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms and narcotics.

During the operation, 20 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies deployed to targeted areas of Madison County, conducting proactive patrols and traffic stops utilizing intelligence-based policing, technology, and interagency coordination.

Key outcomes from the deployment included:

Multiple fugitives apprehended on outstanding warrants, including felony drug offenses and a fugitive who was in violation of sex-offender registration requirements.

In separate traffic stops, several arrests for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, including one subject charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Armed Violence. A total of four firearms were seized.

Drug seizures, including: Approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

39 boxes of Suboxone

Nearly 1 ounce of suspected fentanyl

Quantities of suspected cocaine and other controlled substances

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine participated in a ride-along during the deployment.

“We thank State’s Attorney Haine for joining us in the field and for his ongoing commitment to pursuing justice through prosecution,” said Task Force Commander Marcos Pulido. “His partnership reinforces the united front we’re presenting to those who choose to commit crimes in our communities.” T

he Task Force’s Deputy Commanders - Granite City Police Capt. Adam Connor and Alton Police Captain Kurtis McCray – assisted in leading the deployment.

“The Cross-River Crime Task Force remains focused and steadfast in its mission to identify and arrest individuals who engage in criminal activity across our region,” Pulido said. “I am proud of our team and grateful to all departments that continue to support this collaborative effort. An impact is being made.”

The Cross-River Crime Task Force is a multi-agency initiative launched in 2021 to combat cross-jurisdictional crime and enhance public safety throughout Madison County.

