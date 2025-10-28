EDWARDSVILLE — The Cross-River Crime Task Force recently conducted another effective deployment. The deployment, which took place on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, was conducted by officers and deputies from multiple agencies within Madison County, troopers from Illinois State Police and agents from federal law enforcement partners.

The deployment was conducted along the main thoroughfares of the county. The Task Force seized quantities of suspected illegal drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The unit also arrested multiple fugitives who had criminal charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and several theft-related warrants.

“The Cross-River Crime Task Force again made a noticeable impact in the area,” said CRCTF Commander Marcos Pulido. “We continue to be proud of the work done by these officers. Their work protects our communities by arresting dangerous individuals.”

The deployment was led by Pulido and the CRCTF Deputy Commanders: Alton Police Department Capt. Kurtis McCray and Granite City Police Capt. Adam Connor.

More like this:

Piasa Resident Convicted for Child Pornography and Firearm Violations Receives 50-Year Sentence
Sep 26, 2025
Cross-River Crime Task Force Deployment Results In Arrests For Weapon, Drug Offenses
Jul 30, 2025
Traffic Stop On Illinois 96 Leads to Drug Possession Charge For Jerseyville Woman
Oct 18, 2025
Cross-River Crime Task Force Unit Executes Another Successful Deployment
Jun 16, 2025
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop
Oct 21, 2025

 