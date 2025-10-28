EDWARDSVILLE — The Cross-River Crime Task Force recently conducted another effective deployment. The deployment, which took place on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, was conducted by officers and deputies from multiple agencies within Madison County, troopers from Illinois State Police and agents from federal law enforcement partners.

The deployment was conducted along the main thoroughfares of the county. The Task Force seized quantities of suspected illegal drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The unit also arrested multiple fugitives who had criminal charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and several theft-related warrants.

“The Cross-River Crime Task Force again made a noticeable impact in the area,” said CRCTF Commander Marcos Pulido. “We continue to be proud of the work done by these officers. Their work protects our communities by arresting dangerous individuals.”

The deployment was led by Pulido and the CRCTF Deputy Commanders: Alton Police Department Capt. Kurtis McCray and Granite City Police Capt. Adam Connor.

