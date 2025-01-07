EDWARDSVILLE — Commander Marcos Pulido announced today that the Madison County CrossRiver Crime Task Force has completed another successful deployment. The deployment conducted Friday, Jan. 3, 2024, included the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of an individual in possession of half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.

The deployment was led by the Task Force’s new Deputy Commanders: Capt. Adam Connor of Granite City Police Department and Capt. Kurtis McCray of Alton Police Department.

Connor and McCray replace Major John Franke and Capt. Brian Koberna, who recently completed terms as Deputy Commanders.

The deployment covered multiple jurisdictions, concluding in the Alton area.

Results of the deployment included:

• Recovery of stolen vehicle

• Apprehension of individual with suspected stolen registration on a vehicle.

• Apprehension of individual in possession of half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine along with suspected fentanyl.

• Apprehension of multiple individuals with outstanding warrants, including one for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles (possession of stolen vehicle).

• Deployment of spike strips during pursuit of a vehicle.

After deflation of all four tires, driver continued into Missouri at slow speeds. The driver was taken into custody in Missouri and found to be in possession of suspected illegal drugs.

“This was another successful, highly-visible deployment,” Pulido said. “I thank Capt. Connor and Capt. McCray for taking on these important roles as deputy commanders. I also thank Capt. Franke and Capt. Koberna for their service. The dedicated commitment of all members of the Cross-River Crime Task Force, both past and present, has a positive impact on the safety of our community.”

The Cross-River Crime Task Force periodically conducts saturation patrols in targeted areas, utilizing Task Force members from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Task Force utilizes Automatic License Plate Readers and other cutting-edge technology during deployments.

