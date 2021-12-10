EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan Watts is on target to close his Edwardsville High School career as one of the best distance runners ever in the school. The indoor and outdoor track and field seasons are all that remain for his time at EHS.

Watts recently concluded his senior cross country season with an eighth-place finish at the IHSA Class 3A State Meet for All-State honors. He recently signed his letter of intent for college to run at Division I school - Iowa State. Watts is the iCAN Clinic co-Male Athlete of the Month for EHS.

“I think you will continue to see him make progress in college,” his coach George Patrylak said. “He has made big strides over the past few years. I think if he hadn’t been injured for some of this season, I think he would have broken our school record of 14:20. He ran a 14:28.”

Iowa State is a Division I powerhouse and the coach said he believes Watts will be battling for national attention each year at the school. Coach Patrylak said if Watts stays healthy, he could contend for All-American status at Iowa State.

As far as to track and field, the coach said he expects Watts to shine in the 1,600 and 3,200. He ran a 9:13 2-mile indoors last year before his injury.

“We have had conversations since my sophomore year and we all worked together to make it a reality,” Watts said about his work with his teammates and coach. “We have had conversations about this since I moved here my sophomore year. I have loved it here wouldn’t be here at Edwardsville High School. Coach Patrylak, Geo Patrylak, and Ryan Luitjohan helped make this day happen. I think it will be a good future moving forward. I am very excited about attending and running for Iowa State.”

