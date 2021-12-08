EDWARDSVILLE - Geo Patrylak is following both of his parents’ footsteps as a college cross country and track runner. Geo recently signed to attend Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, MO., on an athletic scholarship. Missouri Southern is a powerhouse in cross country.

Geo Patrlyak is one of the iCAN Clinic Male Athletes of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Geo’s father and also head Edwardsville boys cross country coach George Patrylak said he couldn’t be more proud of his son.

“Jordan is planning a career in secondary education and wants to be a high school history teacher,” George Patrylak said. “He was very impressed by Missouri State’s program. He also feels his calling to also coach.”

Geo has continued to improve and his times were better this year. He was 59th place this year at the IHSA Class 3A Meet in Peoria.

“He became a team leader this year,” George said. “He realized we have a very special group of seniors.”

Most can remember Geo on the sidelines at nearly every cross country and track meet when he was young close to his father, George. Back then, he longed for the day where he would represent the Tigers and he has had an outstanding career since he entered high school.

“Coach Davis and several of the coaches are almost like second parents for Geo,” Coach Patrylak said. “The coaches love seeing him compete and still remember the little Geo on the infield of the track.”

Geo Patrylak said he definitely felt at home at Missouri Southern.

“I feel Missouri Southern definitely reminds me most of the places I visited like here,” Geo said.

Geo thanked his parents for the passion they have for running and for encouraging to be a runner since he was a youngster.

“I don’t think there is any high school quite like Edwardsville High School,” he said. “We have a family atmosphere with the cross country and track teams that makes it totally worth it.”

