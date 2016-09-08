EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s boys showed domination in Wednesday’s Tiger Fall Classic 5K Meet at the SIUE Cross Country Course, topping the O’Fallon Panthers with 31 points, compared to their 80.



Belleville East followed in the team standings with 95 points, Triad had 106, Breese Mater Dei scored 110 and Roxana posted 156 points.

Edwardsville cracked the top 10 with Franky Romano with 17:17.29 for the course; Jack Pifer (17:26.76); Roland Prenzler (17:35.32). Romano was third, Pifer fourth and Prenzler placed fifth.

Edwardsville coach George Patrylak commended all the athletes for their efforts on such a hot day.

“Franky attacked the race in the heat and didn’t have enough to hold on at the end, but if he goes out like that Saturday at Peoria he will finish strong,” Patrylak said. “Jack was a surprise; I thought by the end of the year he could be our No. 2 runner. Heat is a crazy thing to run in; I am glad everyone finished OK.”

TIGER FALL CLASSIC RESULTS (5 KILOMETERS AT SIUE CROSS COUNTRY COURSE)

BOYS VARSITY

Edwardsville – 31; O'Fallon – 80; Belleville East – 95; Triad – 106; Breese Mater Dei – 110; Roxana – 156, Collinsville – 197; Centralia – 206; Granite City – 244; Greenville – 259; Mount Vernon, East Alton-Wood River – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Joey Black, O'Fallon (17:12.17); Chris Conrad, O'Fallon (17:15.96); Franky Romano, Edwardsville (17:17.29); Jack Pifer, Edwardsville (17:26.76); Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville (17:35.32); Luke Goebel, Breese Mater Dei (17.46.23); Hagen Schneider, Mount Vernon (17:56.49); Kevin Medlin, Breese Mater Dei (18:03.90); Jackson Howell, Belleville East (18:12.81); Evan Owens, Mount Vernon (18:23.96)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Sam McCormick, 11th (18:27.50); Max Hartmann, 12th (18:30.06); Dan Powell, 14th (18:39.68); Jacob Schoenthal, 22nd (19:08.38)



ROXANA: Brandon Isom, 26th (19:31.76); Dakota Stumpf, 30th (19:59.48); James Henseler, 31t (20:01.34); Nathan Lowe, 41st (20:45.39); Cree Stumpf, 45th (20:57.15)

GRANITE CITY: Donald James, 40th (20:39.89); Aiden Sampson, 44th (20:55.03); Jeremiah Perry, 55th (21:49.90); Jack Blomme, 61st (22:45.61); Jr. Harold, 66th (22:00.63)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Brendon Springman, 32nd (20:08.52)

BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY

Edwardsville – 18; O'Fallon – 48; Triad – 107; Belleville East – 123; East Alton-Wood River, 136; Collinsville – 160; Roxana – 185; Granite City – 205; Breese Mater Dei, Greenville, Mount Vernon – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Holden Porter, Edwardsville (18:59.88); Kyle Koons, Edwardsville (19:08.62); Jonah Durbin, Edwardsville (19:16.38); Aaron Reuter, O'Fallon (19:17.68); Raleigh Brazier, Edwardsville (19:32.52); Braden Gaab, O'Fallon (19:33.62); Joseph Brooks, Edwardsville (19:35.32); Jacob Davis, Edwardsville (19:35.41); Todd Baxter, Edwardsville (19:42.47); Henry Gruben, Edwardsville (19:44.43)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Tyler Farrar, 11th (19:49.52); Wyatt Henning, 12th (20:00.02); Josh Perry, 13th (20:06.54)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Chase Wallendorf, 14th (20:08.59); Jacob Mustain, 28th (20:55.43); Andrew Noack, 37th (21:20.73)

ROXANA: William Cotter, 41st (21:35.78); Jarrett Womack, 65th (22:30.68); Jazz Richardson, 68th (22:47.17)

GRANITE CITY: Matt Klein, 27th (20:52.97); Isaiah Mizell, 79th (23:33.73); Tyler Tindall, 84th (23:57.61)

