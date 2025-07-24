ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A Critical Incident Briefing report for the officer-involved shooting which occurred on May 26, 2025, in the 1300 block of Eagles Way Court in the City of Hazelwood, Mo., has been released by St. Louis County Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:32 a.m. on May 26, 2025, when the officer responded to the call and encountered the man armed with a knife, according to a briefing from the St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. The officer fired his service weapon, striking the man, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Hazelwood officer involved is 29 years old and has two years of law enforcement experience.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-TIPS for those wishing to remain anonymous or to potentially receive a reward.

The Critical Incident Briefing for the officer-involved shooting video report, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/gzsKlP7NU4g

