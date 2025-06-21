ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Critical Incident Brief for an incident on May 10, 2025, in the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive has been released by the St. Louis County Police Department.

The brief can be viewed at https://youtu.be/s-_SSm3pH7I.

A 37-year-old man suspect was charged on May 11, 2025, after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, May 10, 2025, in the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at police.

Stephen Snofke, of St. Louis, faces charges of first-degree assault or attempt to cause serious physical injury to a special victim, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The incident began May 10 at 9:05 p.m. when officers from the St. Louis County Police North County Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, an officer saw Snofke standing in the roadway and instructed him to remove his hand from his pocket. When Snofke did not comply and fled, the officer deployed a Taser, causing Snofke to fall.

According to the probable cause statement, Snofke then pulled a semiautomatic pistol from his pocket, pointed it at the officer, and discharged the weapon. The officer fired his service weapon, striking Snofke at least once. Snofke fled on foot into a nearby residence but later exited and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The officer, 24 years old with about three years of law enforcement experience, was not injured during the encounter. Snofke was transported to a hospital for treatment of apparent gunshot injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting. Authorities have recovered a firearm at the scene and continue to seek information from the public.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

