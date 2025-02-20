ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting on January 13, 2025, near the intersection of W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue resulted in the death of 37-year-old Durell Dorn, of St. Louis. The incident unfolded shortly after 9:52 a.m. when Country Club Hills police officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash in the vicinity.

While en route to the crash site, officers received updated information indicating that the driver of the vehicle was firing a gun at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, St. Louis County police officers observed Dorn, armed with a handgun featuring an extended magazine, walking westbound on W. Florissant Avenue. According to the police, Dorn fired a shot at one of the officers, prompting a return of gunfire from the police.

Following the exchange, Dorn fled west on W. Florissant Avenue towards Ferguson Avenue, where he was subsequently struck by a St. Louis County police vehicle at the intersection. Officers on the scene provided immediate medical assistance, including CPR, before Dorn was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The two officers involved in the incident are both 30 years old, with one having five years of law enforcement experience and the other with eight years. One officer sustained a minor injury during the confrontation, while no injuries were reported among civilians in the area.

A handgun was recovered from Dorn at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 636-529-8210. For those wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

