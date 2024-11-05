JERSEYVILLE - JCH Medical Group is proud to announce that Cristy A. Elving-Dial MD, FAAFP, a dedicated family physician serving the community for over 20 years in Jerseyville, Illinois, has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 130,000 family physicians, residents and medical students. The degree was conferred on more than 180 family physicians during a convocation on Friday, September 27, in conjunction with the AAFP's annual meeting in Phoenix, AZ.

Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. This year's fellowship class brings the total number of AAFP Fellows to more than 17,200 nationwide. AAFP Fellowship entitles the physician to use the honorary designation, "Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians," or "F.A.A.F.P."

Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

The AAFP was the first national medical specialty organization to require its members to complete a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years. It is the only medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care.

This recognition reflects Dr. Elving’s commitment to high-quality patient care, ongoing education, and her devotion to the community. Dr. Elving has been a trusted healthcare provider in Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties, providing comprehensive and compassionate care to thousands of patients and their families. Her dedication to patient health and well-being is evident in her approach to medicine, prioritizing preventive care and fostering long-term patient relationships.

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents nearly 130,000 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care.

Nearly one in four of all office visits are made to family physicians. That is 208 million office visits each year – nearly 83 million more than to the next medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide the majority of care for America's underserved and rural populations.

In the increasingly fragmented world of health care where many medical specialties limit their practice to a particular organ, disease, age or sex, family physicians are dedicated to treating the whole person across the full spectrum of ages. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care.

About Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 sf wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

