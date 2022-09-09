ALTON - At about 1 p.m. on Friday, Alton Police allowed traffic to resume for the southbound lanes of the Clark Bridge in Alton. The bridge has been the location of a crisis situation where a man is on the ledge of the bridge. Negotiators have been working with the man since this morning.

"Traffic was allowed to resume for the southbound lanes of the Clark Bridge," Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford said. "However, officers and their police vehicles are still on the bridge attempting to assist the subject. Please use caution if you must drive on the bridge, but it’s best to avoid the area if possible."

Deputy Chief Ford added: "No further updates at this time."

For those in need of help in crisis situations, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline of 988 is active across the U.S.

