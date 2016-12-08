ALTON – During the holiday season, it is important to remember those who are less fortunate.

Crisis Food Center focuses on providing food to individuals and families who need some extra support throughout the year. This season, donors to the center’s annual Holiday Food Drive will have a shot to receive something special as they give to those in need.

Bill Crane, owner of Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings, along with his employees, tossed a special treat into the donation mix: those who donate four or more non-perishable food items to designated businesses throughout the area will receive one entry to win a 60” Samsung high definition LED television.

Crane, who serves on the Crisis Food Center’s board, believed this would be a great opportunity to bring awareness to the drive as well as give an extra incentive to those who choose to donate.

Donation barrels will be set up at the following locations around town:

State Farm Chris Kane

State Farm Karen Wilson

Metro Sports & Fitness

Cope Plastics

Kay Jewelers

Roberts Ford

Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings

Village Inn Restaurant

Princavelli’s

Alton Physical Therapy

Mungenast Toyota

In the mind of Nick Kessinger, Daily Supervisor for the Crisis Food Center, this collaboration between local businesses and the pantry is an excellent opportunity to facilitate positive relationships all year around.

“We would like to see this be the first time see something that continues,” Kessinger said. “We’d like to find a way to partner with businesses so that we can help them and they can help us.”

This symbiotic relationship between the center and local businesses ensures that the Crisis Food Pantry can provide meals to those struggle to put food on the table. Often times, Kessinger sees that the people who come to the center forgo food for the week in order to pay bills. A constant stream of donations is crucial in order for the center to help all who need it.

“We’ve recent had our Boy Scout Drive, which is a huge help to us,” he said, “but typically, those items will be gone come February and March.”

Crisis Food Center gives out at least five days’ worth of food to those who come in asking for assistance and for what food isn’t donated, the Center must buy to supplement the need. The center provides meals to about 450 meals a month, Kessinger said.

“I think it’s our responsibility to help people. There’s obviously different ways and methods to do it, but it’s our responsibility to care,” he said.

“We’re also very thankful for the businesses and individual donors. People hear ’we want more’ from everybody, but we want people to know we are very appreciative.”

Crisis Food Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The center is located at 21 E. 6th St. in Alton and can be reached at (618) 462-8201.

