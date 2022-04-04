ALTON - The Crisis Food Center and Midwest Members Credit Union (MMCU) are partnering to give away free hams and side items for Easter. Hams and side items will be given out from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton.

“Together, we are able to purchase a lot of hams for families in need this Easter," Derrick Richardson, a CFC Board member, and former MMCU board member. Richardson is also an Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The two organizations went 50/50 on the hams, and in addition, Crisis Food Center is donating the side items to go along with the hams," Richardson said. "Teaming up together makes a good partnership. This is the third time CFC and MMCU have teamed up for this giveaway.

"We believe that feeding of our community is important and want to make sure that families in our community are able to celebrate Easter with a nice Easter meal. We want to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community."

"We will have a contactless drive-through only ham giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East Fourth and East Sixth Street heading north and make a right on East Sixth Street and pull up in front of our location where we load the trunk," Richardson said.

"We will give one ham and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. We ask that everyone follow all COVID-19 safety protocols."

More like this: