ALTON - Police successfully talked a woman out of jumping from the Clark Bridge just before noon Wednesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lt. Seth Stinnet of the Alton Police Department said police received a call at 11:56 a.m. claiming someone had jumped from the bridge. When officers arrived at the scene, however, Stinnet said officers found a woman contemplating jumping, but instead were able to talk her from the edge.

The unidentified woman was placed in protective custody and was taken to Centerstone for a wellness evaluation following her moment of crisis.

More like this:

ILEAS Called to Alton Home in Domestic Violence Case
Yesterday
St. Clair County Authorities Charge O'Fallon Woman In Ponderosa Shooting
4 days ago
Triple Shooting in the 9400 Block of Duenke Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Mar 28, 2025
May 1 Ceremony In Springfield Honors Illinois Police Officers Killed In Line Of Duty
2 days ago
Law Enforcement Chase Ends In Crash, Two Arrested In Jersey County
Apr 9, 2025

 