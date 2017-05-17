ALTON - Police successfully talked a woman out of jumping from the Clark Bridge just before noon Wednesday.

Lt. Seth Stinnet of the Alton Police Department said police received a call at 11:56 a.m. claiming someone had jumped from the bridge. When officers arrived at the scene, however, Stinnet said officers found a woman contemplating jumping, but instead were able to talk her from the edge.

The unidentified woman was placed in protective custody and was taken to Centerstone for a wellness evaluation following her moment of crisis.

