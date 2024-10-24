GODFREY - Charges have been unsealed following the arrest of a Godfrey man accused of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse against a sleeping victim.

Leonard L. Levi, 35, of Godfrey, was charged with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony.

Descriptions of the charges state he committed acts of sexual assault and abuse on a 47-year-old victim while they were asleep.

The charges, which were unsealed upon Levi’s arrest earlier this month, were filed in reference to an incident on March 4, 2023. The charges had been sealed to avoid a “risk of flight from persecution” if the information had been made public prior to his arrest.

Levi has since “surrendered his passport to the Alton Police Department,” which was transferred to the Madison County Circuit Clerk, who will hold it while the case against Levi is still pending.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Levi, who was initially remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Levi has since been granted pretrial release with certain conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim in this case, surrender his passport, and not possess any firearms during his pretrial release.

Madison County court records indicate Levi has pleaded “Not Guilty” in this case, with a jury trial set for Nov. 18, 2024 at 1 p.m.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

