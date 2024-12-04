Create A New Holiday Tradition By Giving Blood Or Platelets
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ST. LOUIS, MO. — As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets this month. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to help ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need in the coming weeks.
Record-breaking November travel is expected to carry into the new year, which could cause some potential donors to put off blood donation until after the holiday season. In addition to millions of Americans traveling to spend holidays with loved ones, extended vacations are also surging in popularity at a time when fewer people may be available to give lifesaving blood products.
Bring joy to someone facing a medical emergency; give something that means something with a blood or platelet donation. Schedule an appointment this December by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
For a limited time, those who come to give Dec. 9-15, 2024, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 2, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025:
MISSOURI
Crawford
Cuba
1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.
Sullivan
12/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan, 751 Sappington Bridge Rd
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway
Saint Clair
12/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Bank, 1150 N Main St
12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road
Sullivan
12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
12/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street
Union
12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pharma Tech Union, 1310 Stylemaster Dr
12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive
Washington
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Four Rivers Family YMCA, 400 Grand Avenue
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
1/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
12/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.
1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
Crystal City
12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
De Soto
12/26/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Festus
12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Heuby E. Moore Band Building, 711 W Main St
12/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
High Ridge
12/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP
House Springs
12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane
_______________
Lincoln
Silex
12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.
_______________
Montgomery
Jonesburg
12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street
_______________
St Charles
Lake Saint Louis
12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr
12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr
1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
St Charles
12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
12/5/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street
12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl
12/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St
12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis
St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd
St Peters
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West End Church of Christ, 3815 Old Hwy 94 S
12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road
12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles County Family YMCA, 3900 Shady Springs Ln
12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
_______________
St Francois
Bonne Terre
12/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
Farmington
12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive
12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia
12/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cedarhurst of Farmington, 200 Maple Valley Dr
1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Rd
Park Hills
12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
_______________
St Louis
Affton
12/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
12/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meramec Bluffs Independent Living, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr
12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
12/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln
12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
1/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
Bridgeton
12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd
12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place
12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
1/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave
Creve Coeur
12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital- South Entrance, 12634 Olive Blvd
Ellisville
12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd
Eureka
12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109
12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd
Fenton
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way
12/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr.
12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way
12/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way
Florissant
12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road
12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Heatherton Estates, 6203 Kingsfont Pl
12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
1/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
12/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E Monroe Ave
12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.
Manchester
12/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
12/17/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HW Kia of West County, 14116 Manchester Rd
12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road
12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Olivette
12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd
St Louis
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road
12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road
12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.
12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns EUCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Road
12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
12/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr
12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones Family YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road
12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Rd
12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr
12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave
12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue
12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive
12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd
12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
University City
12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd
Wildwood
12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd
12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wildwood Family YMCA, 2641 MO-109
_______________
St Louis City
St Louis
12/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
12/3/2024: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue
12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St
12/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue
12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mid-America Transplant Services, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite 100
12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills
12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue
12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Ave
12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Street
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carondelet Park Recreation Complex, 930 Holly Hills Ave
1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., LifeWise Stl, 1321 South 11th Street
_______________
Ste Genevieve
Ste Genevieve
12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
12/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eric Scott, 980 Rozier St
1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Sports Complex., 1300 Progress Parkway
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
12/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
Wright City
12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Wright City Branch, 60 Wildcat Dr
_______________
ILLINOIS
Jersey
Jerseyville
12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
12/13/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St
_______________
Madison
Alton
12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E 3rd St
12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary's School, 1015 Milton Rd
12/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
12/17/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave
Bethalto
12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central
Collinsville
12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street
Edwardsville
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd
12/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street
12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas
12/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
Glen Carbon
12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Godfrey
1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd.
Granite City
12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd
1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd
Highland
12/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St
Maryville
12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive
Troy
12/5/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.
12/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy VFW Auxiliary Post 976, 123 W Market St
12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
Woodriver
12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way
12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
Waterloo
12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.
_______________
Randolph
Chester
12/13/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street
12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester Public Library, 733 State St
Coulterville
12/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street
Red Bud
12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
12/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
St Clair
Belleville
12/5/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Intermediate/Emge Junior High, 7401 Westchester Dr
12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wolf Branch Elementary School, 125 Huntwood Rd
12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street
12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave
12/20/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue
Fairview Heights
12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
Mascoutah
12/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St
O Fallon
12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd
12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills
12/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
Shiloh
12/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!??
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.??
??
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
More like this: