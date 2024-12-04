Get The Latest News!

ST. LOUIS, MO. — As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets this month. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to help ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need in the coming weeks.

Record-breaking November travel is expected to carry into the new year, which could cause some potential donors to put off blood donation until after the holiday season. In addition to millions of Americans traveling to spend holidays with loved ones, extended vacations are also surging in popularity at a time when fewer people may be available to give lifesaving blood products.

Bring joy to someone facing a medical emergency; give something that means something with a blood or platelet donation. Schedule an appointment this December by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For a limited time, those who come to give Dec. 9-15, 2024, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 2, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025:

MISSOURI

Crawford

Cuba

1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.

Sullivan

12/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan, 751 Sappington Bridge Rd

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway

Saint Clair

12/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Bank, 1150 N Main St

12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road

Sullivan

12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

12/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

Union

12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pharma Tech Union, 1310 Stylemaster Dr

12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive

Washington

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Four Rivers Family YMCA, 400 Grand Avenue

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

1/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

12/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Crystal City

12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

De Soto

12/26/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

Festus

12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Heuby E. Moore Band Building, 711 W Main St

12/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

High Ridge

12/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP

House Springs

12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

_______________

Lincoln

Silex

12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.

_______________

Montgomery

Jonesburg

12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street

_______________

St Charles

Lake Saint Louis

12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr

12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr

1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

St Charles

12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

12/5/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street

12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl

12/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St

12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd

St Peters

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West End Church of Christ, 3815 Old Hwy 94 S

12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road

12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles County Family YMCA, 3900 Shady Springs Ln

12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

_______________

St Francois

Bonne Terre

12/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

Farmington

12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive

12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia

12/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cedarhurst of Farmington, 200 Maple Valley Dr

1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Rd

Park Hills

12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

_______________

St Louis

Affton

12/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

12/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meramec Bluffs Independent Living, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr

12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

12/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

1/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Bridgeton

12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd

12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place

12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

1/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave

Creve Coeur

12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital- South Entrance, 12634 Olive Blvd

Ellisville

12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

Eureka

12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd

Fenton

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way

12/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr.

12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way

12/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way

Florissant

12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Heatherton Estates, 6203 Kingsfont Pl

12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

1/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

12/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E Monroe Ave

12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.

Manchester

12/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

12/17/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HW Kia of West County, 14116 Manchester Rd

12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Olivette

12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd

St Louis

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road

12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road

12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.

12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns EUCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Road

12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

12/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr

12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones Family YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road

12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Rd

12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr

12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd

12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

University City

12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd

Wildwood

12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wildwood Family YMCA, 2641 MO-109

_______________

St Louis City

St Louis

12/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

12/3/2024: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

12/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue

12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mid-America Transplant Services, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite 100

12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills

12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue

12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Ave

12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Street

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carondelet Park Recreation Complex, 930 Holly Hills Ave

1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., LifeWise Stl, 1321 South 11th Street

_______________

Ste Genevieve

Ste Genevieve

12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

12/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eric Scott, 980 Rozier St

1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Sports Complex., 1300 Progress Parkway

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

12/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wright City

12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Wright City Branch, 60 Wildcat Dr

_______________

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

12/13/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St

_______________

Madison

Alton

12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E 3rd St

12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary's School, 1015 Milton Rd

12/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

12/17/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

Bethalto

12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

12/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

12/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Glen Carbon

12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd.

Granite City

12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd

Highland

12/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Maryville

12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Troy

12/5/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.

12/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy VFW Auxiliary Post 976, 123 W Market St

12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Woodriver

12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way

12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

_______________

Randolph

Chester

12/13/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester Public Library, 733 State St

Coulterville

12/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Red Bud

12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

Sparta

12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

12/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

St Clair

Belleville

12/5/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Intermediate/Emge Junior High, 7401 Westchester Dr

12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wolf Branch Elementary School, 125 Huntwood Rd

12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

12/20/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue

Fairview Heights

12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Mascoutah

12/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St

O Fallon

12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd

12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

12/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street

Shiloh

12/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!??

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.??

??

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

