Create A New Holiday Tradition By Giving Blood Or Platelets Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO. — As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets this month. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to help ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need in the coming weeks. Record-breaking November travel is expected to carry into the new year, which could cause some potential donors to put off blood donation until after the holiday season. In addition to millions of Americans traveling to spend holidays with loved ones, extended vacations are also surging in popularity at a time when fewer people may be available to give lifesaving blood products. Bring joy to someone facing a medical emergency; give something that means something with a blood or platelet donation. Schedule an appointment this December by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For a limited time, those who come to give Dec. 9-15, 2024, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give Dec. 16, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 2, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025: MISSOURI Crawford Cuba 1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. Sullivan 12/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan, 751 Sappington Bridge Rd _______________ Franklin Gerald 12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 New Haven 12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100 Pacific 12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway Saint Clair 12/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Bank, 1150 N Main St 12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road Sullivan 12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main 12/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street Union 12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pharma Tech Union, 1310 Stylemaster Dr 12/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive 12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive Washington 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Four Rivers Family YMCA, 400 Grand Avenue 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 12/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd 12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd. 1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd Crystal City 12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto 12/26/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Festus 12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Heuby E. Moore Band Building, 711 W Main St 12/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street High Ridge 12/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP House Springs 12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane _______________ Lincoln Silex 12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd. _______________ Montgomery Jonesburg 12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street _______________ St Charles Lake Saint Louis 12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr 12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr 1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway St Charles 12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 12/5/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street 12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl 12/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St 12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Blvd St Peters 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West End Church of Christ, 3815 Old Hwy 94 S 12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road 12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles County Family YMCA, 3900 Shady Springs Ln 12/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 _______________ St Francois Bonne Terre 12/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street Farmington 12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive 12/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia 12/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cedarhurst of Farmington, 200 Maple Valley Dr 1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Rd Park Hills 12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive _______________ St Louis Affton 12/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 12/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meramec Bluffs Independent Living, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr 12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 12/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln 12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd 1/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd Bridgeton 12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd 12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place 12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave Creve Coeur 12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital- South Entrance, 12634 Olive Blvd Ellisville 12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd Eureka 12/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109 12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd Fenton 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, 12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way 12/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr. 12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way 12/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way Florissant 12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road 12/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Heatherton Estates, 6203 Kingsfont Pl 12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Taylor Ave. Manchester 12/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 12/17/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HW Kia of West County, 14116 Manchester Rd 12/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road 12/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Olivette 12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd St Louis 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 12/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road 12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road 12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 12/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns EUCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Road 12/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 12/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr 12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones Family YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr. 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road 12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road 12/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Rd 12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr 12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave 12/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue 12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive 12/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd 12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square University City 12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd Wildwood 12/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd 12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wildwood Family YMCA, 2641 MO-109 _______________ St Louis City St Louis 12/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 12/3/2024: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue 12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St 12/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue 12/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mid-America Transplant Services, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite 100 12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills 12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue 12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Ave 12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Street 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carondelet Park Recreation Complex, 930 Holly Hills Ave 1/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., LifeWise Stl, 1321 South 11th Street _______________ Ste Genevieve Ste Genevieve 12/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr 12/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eric Scott, 980 Rozier St 1/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Sports Complex., 1300 Progress Parkway _______________ Warren Warrenton 12/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway Wright City 12/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Wright City Branch, 60 Wildcat Dr _______________ ILLINOIS Jersey Jerseyville 12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie 12/13/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. 1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St _______________ Madison Alton 12/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E 3rd St 12/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary's School, 1015 Milton Rd 12/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 12/17/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive 12/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave Bethalto 12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central Collinsville 12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street Edwardsville 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd 12/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street 12/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas 12/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) Glen Carbon 12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Godfrey 1/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd. Granite City 12/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd 1/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd Highland 12/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St Maryville 12/9/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive Troy 12/5/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. 12/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy VFW Auxiliary Post 976, 123 W Market St 12/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe Woodriver 12/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd _______________ Monroe Columbia 12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 12/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way 12/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd Waterloo 12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St. _______________ Randolph Chester 12/13/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street 12/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester Public Library, 733 State St Coulterville 12/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street Red Bud 12/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street Sparta 12/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 12/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ St Clair Belleville 12/5/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Intermediate/Emge Junior High, 7401 Westchester Dr 12/11/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wolf Branch Elementary School, 125 Huntwood Rd 12/17/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street 12/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave 12/20/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue Fairview Heights 12/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Freeburg 12/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street Mascoutah 12/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 12/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St O Fallon 12/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd 12/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills 12/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street Shiloh 12/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street _______________ How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify your impact − volunteer!?? Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.?? ?? About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.